Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/26/2024 – 21:46

Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha said in an interview with journalists that Pix amendments, as transfers of federal funds to city halls made by members of Congress are known, will be traceable and will no longer exist as they did. He spoke after a meeting hosted by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with allied party leaders.

“We will establish amendments for transfers to traceable funds, which are more transparent,” said Padilha. Today, this type of resource enters the city halls’ coffers without the possibility of checking the project in which the money is being used. “Definitely, the Pix amendments, as they existed there, will no longer exist,” declared the minister.

Padilha also stated that the solution being sought for the case must value the “role of parliamentarians.” In other words, it must maintain the possibility for congressmen to choose the destination of resources and to claim credit for the execution of the work funded with money from their electoral base.

Last week, the Supreme Federal Court, Congress and the Planalto reached an agreement to provide greater transparency and traceability to the transfer of amendments. The Legislature, however, still needs to present a proposal with new rules. Justice Flávio Dino, a member of the Court, suspended the execution of mandatory amendments until Congress guarantees changes in the management of resources.

The discussion on amendments is important to the Lula government because the president wants to regain control over part of the resources to finance works under the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC).