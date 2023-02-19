Minister of Institutional Relations participated in the parade wearing the uniform of the board of directors of the samba school

the minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhaintegrated the battery of the Gavião da Fiel at the Anhembi Sambadrome in São Paulo. The samba school closed the 1st night of Carnival parades in the State early this Saturday (18.Feb.2023).

Padilha was filmed accompanying the parade wearing the uniform of the Gaviões board, along with directors and members of the school – which was founded by the organized supporters of Sport Club Corinthians Paulista.

“It is always exciting to return to Anhembi, where the field hospital was built in 2020 [para atender pessoas infectadas pela covid-19 na pandemia] and see him now occupied by the joy of samba”wrote the minister in story posted on your Instagram account.

In another post, the minister highlighted the participation of more school members in the parade. Among them, 1 doctor who acted in the fight against the coronavirus. “Dr Araquem is one of the samba composers for Gaviões da Fiel this year and was a front-line doctor”he stated.

Watch (3min27s):

Padilha also posed with supporters, mentioned the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a story about the samba school parade, and published part of the samba plot by Gaviões da Fiel:

“Obatalá sent word

When everything passes, there will be a procession

A towering gaze in the sky

Bless the faithful, following the mission

From the greatest father learn the lesson

Take the anguish out of our way

To help your brother carry his cross

In the strength of faith, I am never alone”