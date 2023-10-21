The state governor, Jorginho Mello, also participated in the meeting; 149 municipalities declared an emergency situation

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, met this Saturday (21.Oct.2023), in Blumenau (SC), with mayors of cities hit by heavy rains in the last month. The governor of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello (PL), and representatives of municipal civil defenses also participated.

According to Padilha, the objective of the meeting was to monitor the actions and the sending of resources to municipalities to help victims and rebuild the affected regions.

“There will be no shortage of resources to support municipalities in these humanitarian actions and then think about reconstruction actions”, declared the minister in an interview with journalists. He also shared images of the meeting on your Instagram profile.

Padilha stated that the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) investments in the region were also discussed with the mayors. According to the Civil Defense of Santa Catarinadue to the rains, 149 municipalities in the State issued emergency decrees, and 3 declared a state of public calamity: Rio do Sul, Taió and Rio do Oeste.