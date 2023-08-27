Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/26/2023 – 4:21 pm

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said this Saturday (26) that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva should announce new ministers upon his return from a trip abroad.

Lula ends his official visit to Angola today and heads to São Tomé and Príncipe, where he will participate in the Summit of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP)

“Certainly, President Lula will carry out, on his return, a decision he has already taken to accept the request of two federal benches and appoint parliamentarians to compose the ministry. An action to reinforce our team for the second semester”, highlighted Padilha when participating in an event in the community of Heliópolis, in the south zone of the capital of São Paulo.

Federal deputies André Fufuca (PP-MA) and Sílvio Costa Filho (Republicanos-PE) are quoted to occupy ministries, bringing the two parties closer to the parliamentary base of the government. Together the two parties hold 90 seats in the Chamber. There is still no definition, however, of which folders would be occupied by the deputies.

According to Padilha, these negotiations must be carried out personally by the president. “President Lula makes a point of talking eye to eye with the leaders”, he emphasized.