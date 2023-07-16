Estadão Contenti

07/15/2023 – 17:29

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, expressed solidarity with the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. In a publication on social networks, Padilha said he was confident that the competent authorities would guarantee the accountability of the accused.

“All solidarity with Minister Alexandre de Moraes and his family, attacked by anti-democrats. The defense of the Rule of Law and the security of our institutions, including their public agents, are essential pillars of democracy,” wrote Padilha this Saturday, 15. “We trust that the competent authorities will conduct a rigorous investigation, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable. before the courts,” added the minister.

Moraes, who is also president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), was harassed this Friday, the 14th, by a group of Brazilians at the international airport in Rome, Italy. A woman identified as Andréia called the minister a “bandit, communist and bought”. The terms are often used by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro against members of the Supreme Court.

Afterwards, a man identified by the Federal Police as Roberto Mantovani Filho reinforced the insults and even physically attacked the minister's son. Another man identified as Alex Zanatta Bignotto joined the two attackers firing profanity. Both are businessmen from São Paulo.
























