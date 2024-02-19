Minister says Israeli prime minister is “isolated in his positions and practices”

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhadenied, on Monday (19.Feb.2024) the possibility of Brazil and Israel ending commercial and solidarity ties and said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is passenger”.

The relationship between the 2 countries has been in crisis since the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) compared, on Sunday (18.Feb) the actions of the current Israeli government in the Gaza Strip to the Jewish extermination carried out by Nazi Germany.

Even though Israel declared Lula “persona non grata”, Padilha says that countries have a “solid cooperation” built and reinforced by the Brazilian Chief Executive, who “overtake” the Israeli Prime Minister.

“At no point did our chancellor (Mauro Vieira) report it to us (closure of ties). At no point was this on the agenda. We have relations of solidarity between Brazil and Israel that even surpass Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu is a passenger”, said Padilha in an interview with the “Roda Viva” program on TV Cultura.

The minister also declared that he was not afraid that the repercussions of Lula's statement would affect the country's position in international politics.

“If there is anyone isolated in the world today, it is Netanyahu, not President Lula. If there is anyone isolated in their positions, in their practices, it is Netanyahu, not Lula”, he stated.

IMPEACHMENT

Minister Alexandre Padilha also said he was certain that the impeachment request against Lula filed by 90 congressmen would not progress.

According to him, not even the opposition believes in the request to impeach the head of the Executive. “He won't progress because he is so unqualified”, he stated.

Padilha also said that the request also does not hinder his work in political articulation with the National Congress.