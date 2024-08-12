The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said this Monday, the 12th, that the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expects that the second bill regulating tax reform will be voted on this week during a concentrated effort by the National Congress.

In an interview with journalists in Brasília, after a meeting with Lula and other ministers, Padilha also assessed that the proposal is well underway and that there is agreement on it among parliamentary leaders. The minister also stated that completing the regulation of the tax reform by the end of this year is a priority for the government.



