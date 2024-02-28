Minister stated that it was “bizarre” that someone with government appointments had signed the request; Government leader in the Chamber had spoken about “taking action”

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhasaid this Wednesday (Feb 28, 2024) that the government will evaluate the list of deputies who signed the president's impeachment request Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with “tranquility” It is “respect”. He denied that there could be any punishment for congressmen.

Padilha guaranteed that the amendments will continue to be paid, especially because some of them, such as the individual ones, are already mandatory. Regarding possible retaliation with the withdrawal of nominees for government positions, the minister said he would consider “bizarre”, “strange” It is “unexpected” that opposition congressmen are interested in participating in the current administration.

“We will discuss measures, but it does not mean punishment. The government's role is not to punish anyone. It is to analyze the position of parliamentarians. As the leader [do Governo] bring us this list, we will analyze this list calmly, with respect, with dialogue, respecting the National Congress. I find it very strange, unexpected, that you want to participate in government. It would be something bizarre, even if I wanted to participate in the government”, he said.

On Tuesday (Feb 27), the Government leader in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE) discussed the matter with party leaders in a meeting in Congress. After the meeting, the congressman published a message on his page on

“At the meeting of base leaders, this morning, we talked a little about the situation, took stock of the main votes and one of the topics on the agenda was this request for impeachment. A consensus was formed among us that it is incompatible for parliamentarians to be part of the government base, to have a relationship with the government and to sign an impeachment request. This is not reasonable and my position is to forward the list of these parliamentarians so that the government can take action.”wrote Guimarães.

Padilha, however, minimized his supporter's statement when questioned by journalists about the matter. “Does this mean punishment? Government cannot even punish. The Government leader is following this debate. This issue of impeachment is now over. He has shown that he has no qualifications to progress in the Chamber or National Congress. But the leader of the Government in the Chamber permanently monitors the position of parliamentarians”, he said.

Padilha also said that “Never” will exist on the part of the government “any discriminatory stance in relation to any type of voting and participation” of deputies.

“If a deputy signs a request like this, it is someone who is saying that they do not want to participate in this government. Which doesn't mean it can't change, sometimes it does. We started this government with several parties not wanting to participate in the government and over the months they wanted to appoint ministers. This is changing,” he said.

The minister said he had not received the list of deputies who signed the document, presented on February 23, as it was not a public list. However, it is possible to consult the names of the congressmen. O Power360 published the list of 139 congressmen here. According to Padilha, when Guimarães sends him the document, he will analyze its composition.

As this digital newspaper showed, since Tuesday (27.Feb.2024) there was already a disagreement on the part of government members about the punishment of deputies who supported the impeachment request.