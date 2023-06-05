Minister minimizes criticism of government articulation and says there is no “disunity” between leaders after defeats in Congress

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhadenied that there was intrigue between government leaders in the Chamber, José Guimaraes (PT-CE), in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), and in the National Congress, Randolph Rodrigues (no party-AP).

Padilha minimized criticism of the government’s articulation and called the team “3 squid musketeers”. The minister put himself in the position of‘Artagnan, character who led the group of 3 musketeers in the French novel written by Alexandre Dumas. He also stated that there was no “disunity”.

The minister made the statement on Saturday (June 3) at an event in Hortolândia, in the interior of São Paulo. Guimaraes and Randolf published Padilha’s video and endorsed the speech of the head of the department.

That’s it mate, minister @padilhando! Here at the Chamber of Deputies we are working for the reconstruction of Brazil. Let’s go together on this noble mission! pic.twitter.com/60HbZLik9v — José Guimarães (@guimaraes13PT) June 4, 2023

The declaration comes after a week with the government’s defeats in Congress. On the 3rd (30.May), there was the approval of the timeframe in the Chamber. The proposal limits the demarcation of indigenous lands, determining that lands occupied by indigenous peoples may only be demarcated on October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Constitution.

Although it is not Lula’s proposal, the approval is considered a defeat because the PT supporter of pro-indigenous demarcations. The PL of the timeframe, however, reduces the number of territories that can be considered indigenous.

On the 4th (May 31), there was the emptying of the Ministries of the Environment and Indigenous Peoples in approval of the provisional measure 1,154 of 2023 which restructured the Esplanada, increasing the number of government ministries from 23 to 37.