Although the rapporteur did not reach an agreement with the Treasury, the minister says he expects a vote on October 24

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhastated this Wednesday (October 18, 2023) that there is no frustration on the part of the government about the non-voting this week on the bill on exclusive funds and offshores. The project establishes that exclusive funds would be taxed at 15% or 20% IR (Income Tax) based on the term of the investment. Already the offshores would be taxed more, at a rate of 22.5%. Despite Padilha’s optimism for the vote to take place on October 24, the rapporteur of the proposals, deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ), said there was no agreement to equalize rates with the Ministry of Finance. The deputy also stated that the deadline to present the report is October 24th. “We are confident that we will, indeed, be sensitive in the Chamber of Deputies, including the National Congress, about the importance of taxing these super rich funds”said Padilha.