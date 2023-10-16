Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/10/2023 – 13:51

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, avoided setting a date for voting on the Bill (PL) on the taxation of high-income funds (exclusive and offshore), and left it open by saying that the text must be voted on by The next week. The PL is being processed under constitutional urgency and began to lock the plenary agenda from the 13th. According to the minister, the “fundamental” thing is that the report be agreed between the Chamber and the government.

As shown by the Political Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), even with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), outside Brazil, leaders and vice-leaders of the House decided to vote this week, between Tuesday and Wednesday, the PL.

Padilha, however, avoided guaranteeing the day for voting on the project.

“The government agrees with the report presented by rapporteur Pedro Paulo, and has spoken to the benches. It was scheduled to be voted on next week. Last week, the leaders discussed together with the president in office to vote this week, as he locks down the agenda”, explained the minister, in a press conference with journalists this Monday, 16. “We will continue talking, whether this can be voted on.” week or next week”, he declared.

Taxing the funds is part of Finance Minister Fernando Haddad’s package to increase revenue and, in this way, reach the goal of closing the public account deficit next year. The topic has already been agreed upon, but the final report must still undergo some technical adjustments, which do not change the essence of the project.

Government summit meeting

The vote on the PL and the government’s priorities in Congress were debated this Monday morning, during a government summit meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Continuing in the Chamber, the minister said that the expectation is that the PL that creates infrastructure debentures, issued by public service concessionaires, will enter the agenda “as quickly as possible”. “We will continue in the Chamber seeking a vote on the debentures law.”

Tax reform

In the Senate, the minister said that, this week, there will be meetings with the tax reform rapporteur in the House, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), to discuss the report on the matter. “The expectation in the established calendar is that, at the end of October, this report will be presented at the CCJ and that we can guarantee the vote in November in the Senate and complete the approval of the tax reform this year”, he stated.

Sports betting

In the House led by Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), Padilha also cited the PL that regulates sports betting as a priority. “The president [Lula] reiterated the government’s priority in its relationship with the National Congress of approving the plan made by Minister Haddad to consolidate the country’s macroeconomic environment, reorganize our budget and guarantee the fiscal targets established by the government”, he stated.