Riccardo, the 17 year old responsible for the massacre of Fatherconfessed to his crime. The boy said he had premeditated the massacre he had committed and that he was experiencing great discomfort with the world around him. He then admitted that he had a desire to fight in Ukraine.

The family of the massacre

Here are his words and what is thought about his hypothetical recovery.

The confession of the Paderno massacre

There Paderno massacre is at the center of the scene, as it was perpetrated by a boy of only 17 years old. The boy brutally murdered the father, mother and little brother of 12 years taking advantage of a night when everyone was resting. After the crime he would then contact the emergency services and the police, confessing shortly after what had happened.

Archive photo

Then a long one followed interrogation of about 12 hours where the 17-year-old proved to be cold and implacable. His first confession was retracted, but shortly after Riccardo gave in again. The blame for what happened would derive from a sense of alienationan element that would have made him feel distant from everything and everyone.

Finally, Riccardo would not have acted following a murderous rage, but because of a thought that he had been cultivating for days. Everything is therefore premeditatedas the boy had carefully planned how and when to take the lives of his family members.

Can Riccardo be recovered?

There are really so many psychological disorders that experts have identified in Riccardo’s personality. Among the many revelations of the young man is that of going to fight in Ukraine. This need would also derive from a malaise that oppressed the boy and that did not allow him to free himself from all those negative emotions that had been crushing him for a long time.

In a few weeks Riccardo will turn 18 and people are already talking about how his future will inevitably be marked by this fact. This is precisely why we speak of the possibility of recover the young man, as he was a minor at the time of the brutal crime.

Archive photo

The same speech was made in 2001 with regard to two young people who killed two people in Novi Ligure. We are talking about Erika and Omar, who had killed the girl’s younger brother and mother. The two boys had received psychological support for years and this allowed them to obtain a probationary period for the reinstatement in society.

Riccardo will have to stand trial, but it will be very difficult to exclude any kind of repercussions as it was aware of what he would have done because it was premeditated down to the smallest details. We also remember that the boy will no longer be able to be supported by any family member, as he was the one who ended the life of his dearest loved ones.