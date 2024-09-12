The funeral of the destroyed family in Paderno Dugnano saw a large participation of people, with a moved crowd that gathered in the church of Santa Maria Nascente to honor the memory of a father, mother and son, victims of a tragic crime committed by the firstborn, 17 years old. The tragedy shocked the entire local community, and thousands of citizens joined the families and friends of the victims for the last farewell.

The square in front of the church was decorated with blue balloons and white flowers, simple symbols but full of meaning, which framed the entrance. The Municipality of Paderno Dugnano, to demonstrate its closeness and respect towards the family, had declared a day of mourning. Flags on public buildings were flown at half-mast, while all public activities and demonstrations were suspended. At midday, citizens were invited to observe a minute of silence in memory of the victims.

Inside the church, the Archbishop of Milan, Mario Delpinipresided over the funeral service, during which the pain and silence were palpable. Before the church opened to the public, the relatives of the victims had a moment of recollection privately next to the coffins, in a climate of deep intimacy and sadness. For the many who were unable to find a place inside the church, an amplification system had been set up, to allow everyone to follow the ceremony.

The mass was however interrupted by an unexpected episode when, during the celebration, a man climbed onto the altar trying to speak. The individual declared that he wanted to propose a solution for counter violenceasking for three minutes to explain his ideas. However, the carabinieri present in the church intervened quickly, blocking him and taking him outside, preventing the situation from degenerating further.

After this moment of tension, the ceremony resumed. Archbishop Delpini spoke words of comfort, addressing the community struck by a tragedy so difficult to understand. He spoke of the suffering that accompanies such an event. dramaticremembering the value of the life of each individual victim: the father, the mother and the young son.