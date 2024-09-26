Investigations continue to reconstruct the crime scene relating to the massacre of Fathera tragedy that occurred between Saturday 31 August and Sunday 1 September. The RIS therefore decided to use luminol to find other blood stains inside the house of horrors.

the house of horrors

Here are the latest updates on the story.

Paderno Massacre: A Never-Ending Family Drama

It was the night between the August 31 and September 1, 2024 when a boy of only 17 years old decided to stain himself with an act that he will carry with him for the rest of his life. Richard Chiaronihas in fact decided to end the life of his parents Fabio Chiaroni and Daniela Albano and his brother, who is only 12 years old, Lorenzo.

The destroyed family

This would have been the first to be attacked. Her screams then attracted her father, who rushed into the boys’ room to understand what was happening and was then attacked in turn. The last to succumb was the boy’s mother.

Riccardo confessed what he had done, declaring that there had never been a real reason for what he had done, other than his own. malaise tied to feeling like a stranger in that family. The boy later confessed that he realized what had happened a minute after he had done it, the moment in which he would have realized his terrible mistake

The RIS investigations: the decision to use luminol

Even though several weeks have passed since that tragedy, the investigations by the police and the laugh. These would have recently decided to focus on a completely different scenario that requires the use of the luminol inside the house.

Richard’s parents

The aim is to discover any blood traces present in the rooms where the attack took place. In this way it will be easier to ascertain the facts and it will be possible to recover and analyse the fingerprints. We await further updates on this story.