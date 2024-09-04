Paderno Massacre, Father’s Day and the Plan for the Massacre. The Killer: “It Had Been a Very Normal Evening…”

On the massacre of Paderno Dugnano (Milan) Saturday night details emerge from horror films. Riccardo, the killer who confessed to having little brother, mother and father stabbed to deathin the second interrogation at the Beccaria juvenile prison in Milan he reconstructed the last day of his family’s life, massacred with 68 stab wounds. “When I had the knife in my hand – the killer says – I started, and from there I decided not to stop because I thought it would be worse. I don’t remember how many stabs I gave my brother, there were a lot”. The investigators explain that he hit repeatedly especially in the neck area. In his confession – reports Il Corriere della Sera – he reconstructs what happened that evening – last Saturday – when at home there are friends and relatives to celebrate his father’s 51st birthday.”A very normal evening“, say the family members. “My brother and I were in the room with some friends, we were playing playstation — Riccardo says —. Then I don’t remember what time, but a little after ten, they went to bed.”

Once the whole family is asleep, – continues Il Corriere – Riccardo waits for the right moment to go downstairs and get the knife in the kitchen. It all happened shortly before two o’clock. There is a point in the interrogation on which, according to the prosecution, the the aggravating circumstance of premeditation: “I had already thought of committing this act. It was not an idea I had last night”. A thesis denied by the 17-year-old’s lawyer. In the new examination the 17-year-old would have specified that “he had never thought before of killing his family”, but only that he was experiencing a serious illness and was thinking of any way to get out. “But never by killing them.” He said he imagined “run away from home” without doing so, however. He then clarified what he meant by the desire to go to Ukraine: “I wanted to see people’s suffering up close. who lives in those territories. Nothing more.”