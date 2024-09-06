From the house of horror in Paderno Dugnano, a total of 68 stab wounds were found on the bodies of the family.

Autopsies have been ordered for today on the bodies of the three victims of the tragedy of Paderno Dugnano. These are the bodies of the father, mother and 12-year-old brother, stabbed to death by the teenager of the family, Riccardo, a 17-year-old boy. It all happened on the night between August 31 and September 1, right after the father’s birthday party celebrated that evening.

The autopsiesordered by the Milan Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of magistrate Sabrina Ditaranto, will provide further details on how the tragedy unfolded. Depending on how and in what manner the boy’s fury was unleashed, it will be possible to understand how Riccardo and the poor victims “clashed”. Post-mortem examinations will clarify the ways in which the young man took the lives of his family members.

The first examinations at the crime scene had already revealed theextreme violence of the attack. From the house of horror in Paderno Dugnano, a total of 68 stab wounds were found on the bodies of the family.

Today the investigating judge Laura Pietrasanta confirmed the detention of the 17-year-old in a juvenile prison, as requested by the prosecutors. The young man, through communications made by his lawyer, admitted to having planned the murder. “When they fell asleep, I went downstairs and took a black t-shirt, I cut it to better grip the knife. I wanted to clean it to make it look like someone else had done it,” the Paderno Dugnano killer reportedly said.

The chilling story that emerges from the documents of the custody order, therefore, confirms the premeditation. After attacking his little brother with dozens of stab wounds, the boy allegedly entered his parents’ room, where he found them awake and trying to stop him: “They turned on the light, they saw me with the knife in my hand. They told me to calm down, but then I attacked them.”

The psychological analysis highlight a family context that was perceived by the boy as “highly competitive”. From home life, to sports, to social life in general. The psychologist described this environment as “relational and critical”. Yet, always in the words of the boy, it seems that there has always been an attempt to avoid family conflicts, given that historically there had never been any particular episodes of conflict.