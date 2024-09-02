«From a judicial point of view we do not have a technically valid motive. From a sociological and psychological point of view, investigations are obviously open. Even the 17-year-old does not give himself an explanation. He spoke of his “malaise” for a few days, “a thought of killing, but not related to the family” and his desire to fight in Ukraine. This was said by the prosecutor of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Minors, Sabrina Ditarantoduring the press conference at the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri of Milan on the family massacre that occurred during the night between Saturday and Sunday in Paderno Dugnano (Milan), for which a 17-year-old was arrested.



«He understood that he cannot go backhe doesn’t give himself an explanation for what he did – added Ditaranto – he is very clear about thishe knows that what he has done is irreversible.”

The dynamics

«17-year-old attacked brother while he was sleepingbut somehow he woke up and made his parents wake up too. When they arrived first he hit the mother and then when the mother collapsed, he hit the father, from behind, while he was helping his youngest son» explained Sabrina Ditaranto.





According to the lieutenant’s reconstruction Louis Ruzzacommander of the Paderno Dugnano Carabinieri station, When they arrived at the scene of the massacre, they found the boy sitting on an entrance wall, calm. There was a large kitchen knife on the ground and he was covered in blood. At that point, the soldiers reassured him, and he appeared calm and lucid. Then, when the soldiers entered the house they discovered the massacre.





Charged with murder aggravated by premeditation

«At the moment the boy is located in the First Reception Center of the Beccaria juvenile prison in Milan. It comes to him charged with murder aggravated by premeditation (for having first gone to the kitchen to get the knife), from killing a minor victim, from family ties of the people killed and from having acted while they were asleep” added the prosecutor Sabrina Ditaranto.