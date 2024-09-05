The massacre of Father continues to be the center of attention. In fact, one wonders how a 17-year-old boy could premeditate the extermination of his entire family without having mercy on anyone. The grandparents of the young murderer spoke today, and they have made their decision.

Paderno massacre

Paderno Massacre: A 17-Year-Old Boy Killed His Family

A few days ago the terrible event took place Paderno massacre. multiple homicide involving a boy of just 17 years old. The latter decided to exterminate his entire family starting from his youngest brother who is only 12 years old.

The family

The father of the two boys, hearing the screams of the youngest, ran to his room and it was here that he met his death, as the eldest son stabbed him in the throat. The same fate then befell the mother of the boy, who was not spared from his murderous fury.

At first this act was linked to a fit of rage, but in the end the boy admitted that he had premeditated everything down to the smallest details. All this following an internal malaise that would have led him to distance himself from reality, making him feel like a stranger in his house.

The thoughts of the young guilty party’s grandparents

The interrogation for this young boy it has not been the easiest and on several occasions he has shown to have a fragile and tormented soul. Unfortunately Richardthis is the name of the guilty party, no longer has a family to count on, even if in reality a family bond still exists.

The family

We are referring to what the boy has towards the grandparentspeople he would like to meet as soon as possible just to have a comparison. It also seems that Riccardo, despite the premeditation, only realized his terrible gesture afterwards, coming to understand the extent of his mistake when it was too late.

The boy’s grandparents have therefore decided to stay by his side, even if their first meeting will only take place in a few hours. maternal grandfather He has in fact guaranteed that he will not abandon his nephew even though he killed his daughter.