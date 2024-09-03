From prison, the young murderer began to realize how serious his actions were in that little villa in Paderno Dugnano

What has been called a massacre of Paderno Dugnanoa populous municipality in the province of Milan, has left Italy shocked. These days people are talking about how it was possible, what the reasons may have been, if there were any. Riccardo, the 17-year-old boy currently in custody, took the lives of his 12-year-old brother, his mother and his father, before calling for help.

In the last few hours, from prison, the young man has made a request regarding his grampa. Obviously, the only one authorized to speak about him was his lawyer, Amedeo Rizza, who met him several times. After being transferred to the Beccaria juvenile prison, Riccardo shared his state of mind with him.

I experienced deep discomfort, inner anguish, but I never imagined I would kill. I don’t know what happened that night, unfortunately it happened.

The 17-year-old’s lawyer also provided details on the psychological conditions of the boy. After committing the murder in Paderno Dugnano, in which his father Fabio Chiaroni, 51, his mother Daniela Albano, 49, and his little brother Lorenzo, only 12, lost their lives, the young murderer began to realize how serious his gesture had been in that little house in Paderno Dugnano.

The lawyer reports what he heard from the boy, telling the press that the boy “is deeply troubled and is slowly becoming aware of what he has done, even if he still cannot explain it”. Rizza told ‘AdnKronos’ of the boy’s request of wanting to meet his grandfather.

Among the boy’s words, there would also be remorse and, perhaps, a growing awareness. “I never thought I could get to this point. I know I can’t go back,” he told his lawyer. The lawyer states, regarding his client, currently accused of triple homicide aggravated by premeditationthat the reason for the gesture still remains “shrouded in mystery”. The boy, in fact, speaks at the moment of a “general malaise”. In front of the investigating judge, in the next few days, an attempt will be made to better clarify what happened.