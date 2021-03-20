TAfter the draw in Karlsruhe, rainer Steffen Baumgart from the second division soccer club SC Paderborn once again criticized the referees heavily. “I’m trying very hard to hold back right now because it’s very, very sad for us. And I mean really sad. The decisions that are made every weekend are meanwhile sad for the whole sport, ”said the 49-year-old after the 2-2 draw at Karlsruher SC on Friday in a Sky interview.

Most recently, Baumgart caused a stir after the DFB Cup defeat at Borussia Dortmund with harsh criticism of referee Tobias Stieler and was warned by the German Football Association. He will “definitely get another message soon, they will explain to me that everything is correct and in order,” Baumgart grumbled.

What made him angry this time was a scene in the 90th minute: Jamilu Collins saw referee Harm Osmers’ yellow and red card because of an alleged time game with a throw-in. In stoppage time, the Ostwestfalen then conceded the equalizer to 2-2 through Babacar Gueye (90 + 2).

He finds it “difficult that games are decided on such a type. That had nothing to do with the game, ”said Baumgart. “The most important man or the one who decisively decides a nice football game is the one who shouldn’t actually be seen at all. Zero. But that brings itself to the fore. Now it’s back to 17 seconds, eleven seconds, twelve. That is a decision that he made. ”He was“ then maybe too emotional on the edge, it always means that we have to have the respect. If I didn’t have that, I apologize, ”he said.

He found it “just difficult that such games always go through – it’s not the first time that games end in a strange way,” said Baumgart and criticized that “the most decisive man today was unfortunately not a footballer”. “In my opinion, both teams played a good football game.”