Paddle tennis is, for sure, one of the fashionable sports. As a sports modality and content generator, the sport of the shovel is experiencing its particular boom and that is why more and more audiovisual spaces are being occupied. The last one is open to everyone, it’s called ‘PadelForAll‘and is starring Ale Galán Y Forward09‘.

And it is that very few days ago an atypical union was known within the world of paddle tennis. Ale Galán, player World Padel Tour, number one in the male ranking and one of the great idols of the ‘New Wave’ of paddle tennis announced his collaboration with one of the most important youtubers on the national sports scene, ‘Forward09’ -Jesús Rincón-.

A union that, far from being artificial or seeking to publicize one or both, had a lot behind it. A space, specifically. And with name and surname. PadelForAll is the bet of these young talents in their respective fields to try to open a window to paddle tennis in the audiovisual space with its own content channel on YouTube.

And it is that both have “many ideas” to propose to try to bring the paddle closer or, rather, try to amplify it with a fresh and dynamic line of content and to get even closer to those consumers who use YouTube and social networks as their source daily leisure.

It should not be forgotten that the union can be interesting, and a lot, for the sport of the shovel. ‘Delantero09’ has more than 3 million subscribers on its channel, hundreds of thousands of reproductions per published video and a social community close to one million of followers who place him as a clear reference for a large part of what the padel public can be today and in the medium and long term.

Ale Galán, for its part, has more than 200,000 followers on their official social media profiles having had a considerable increase in recent months that places him, without a doubt, as one of the 5 most followed paddle players on social networks.

The truth is that the project has been welcomed with very good eyes by the paddle fan and in just a few days it already has more than 15,000 subscribers on your official YouTube channel and the presentation video touched 50,000 views in less than 72 hours of life.