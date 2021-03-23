Padel | The Padel holding company says it has received EUR 10 million in private funding

Padel Club Finland plans to build more fields and employ dozens of people.

Racquetball Padel’s popularity has been growing strongly in Finland, and more fields are promised.

They are planned to be built by, among others, Padel Club Finland, which says that it has received the largest private funding for the construction of halls in the industry.

Padel Sports Oy, the parent company of Padel Club Finland (PCF), says that it has entered into an agreement with the Finnish investment group Finda Oy, which enables PCF to receive a total of 10 million in financing.

According to PCF, with the help of new funding, padel halls can be opened in Finland in an even more efficient way.

According to the PCF, no other padel operator has received such significant funding in the past.

“We are very happy about this, and I can already say that the impact of this will be very significant both for us as a company and for enthusiasts of the sport in Finland. Our goal is to enable enthusiasts to play opportunities by offering 300 courses covering the whole of Finland, ”says Padel Sports Oy’s CEO Kalle Väinölä says in a company release.

According to Väinölä, PFC is constantly looking for suitable halls. It recently announced that it will open new centers in Helsinki, Vantaa, Kirkkonummi, Järvenpää, Hämeenlinna and Lappeenranta, among others.

“Thus, during the Korona period, it is especially pleasing to say that we are hiring new staff strongly, and there is a need for several dozen people,” says Väinölä.