Under 14, 16 and 18 male and female ready for the appointment with history. Carraro: “Whatever happens, you have already won”

A great opportunity for the men’s Italy of Martin Pereyra and the women’s of Sara Celata. The fourteenth edition of the Fip Juniors World Padel Championships, the padel world championships reserved for juniors, categories from under 14 to under 18, begins today in Asunción (Paraguay). It is played on the courts of the Club La Quinta Sport and on those of the Club Snd Arena, with – as per tradition – two separate competitions: one is the one for nations (which brings together all the categories), the other the Open pairs which offers a world title for each age group.

The countries — There are 17 nations involved: in addition to the Italians, who are defending the two fourth places won two years ago in Torreòn (Mexico), Paraguay, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Argentina, Chile, Egypt, Sweden, Mexico, United States, Spain are competing , Portugal, France, Belgium (male only), United Arab Emirates (male only) and Japan (female only). See also Sebastián Villa, back to reality: he returns to Argentina with a dark outlook

The rules — The Italian men’s national team has been drawn in Group D, with France, Belgium and the United Arab Emirates, and will make its debut on Monday evening in Italy (9pm, Central Court with live streaming on the YouTube channel of the International Padel Federation-Fip) against Belgium . At the same time also the first match for the girls, who in turn ended up in Group D of the women’s competition, with their rivals France, Ecuador (opponents of the first match) and Egypt. The group stage will continue until Wednesday, when the best two from each of the four groups will be promoted to the final draw, which starts on Thursday with the quarterfinals. The teams that finish in third and fourth place will still enter a second phase, but to compete for positions from ninth to sixteenth (fifteenth for the girls). Each challenge includes three matches: first the duel between the under 14s, then the one between the under 16s and finally the challenge between the under 18s. See also Federica Nargi between squats, pasta with tomato sauce, Matri and advice to mothers: "Be constant"

The participants — In the men’s under 14, the pairs Sarti/Sargolini and Di Martino/Laurino will compete, while in the women’s category Minelli/Giraldi and Di Paola/Piernera will start. Sargolini/Giovannini and Vista/Indomenico are competing in the men’s under 16s; in the women’s category the Corso/Di Battista pair. In the men’s under 18, Bonnefoy/Platania start with great ambitions, together with Spurio/Albano; three blue pairs are expected in the women’s competition: Dal Pozzo/Varazi, Buscaino/Coppola and Del Col/Livioni. The very young athletes received the best wishes from Luigi Carraro, President of the International Padel Federation. “This will be an unforgettable experience for the kids, a party and a competition that will help you grow. Participating in a World Cup is something that will stay with you for life. Fight for every ball, try to win every match, but always do it with a smile on your face. Because, whatever happens, you have won!

November 13 – 6.23pm

See also Juve, blocked this sale: the new club is waiting, what happens © ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#Padel #Juniors #World #Championship #categories #Paraguay