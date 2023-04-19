From 21 to 23 April, the Final Four and playouts of the top flight, both for men and women, will take place
Orange Padel Club, Monviso Sporting Club and Magic Padel for men, Bolasport for women. These were the last teams to win the pass for the Final Four of Serie A, the highest level padel event that can be admired in Italy (after the Premier Padel stages in Rome and Milan, obviously, with the strongest players of the world in action). The last day of the group stage completed the picture both for the playoffs for the victory and the playouts to avoid relegation to B. And in Terni it will be a fiery weekend: from 21st to 23rd April, the Happy Village will see the assignment of the Scudetto. For both men and women, this being the first year in which men and women give life to different tournaments, instead of forming mixed teams as was the case up to now.
These are the participants in the Final Four: Male: Orange Padelclub, Canottieri Aniene, Monviso Sporting Club, Magic Padel
Female: Circolo Canottieri Aniene, AMV-Sol Padel, Milan Padel, Bolasport. The Orange Padelclub is the reigning champion: last year it stopped the streak of seven consecutive successes of the Canottieri Aniene, who in fact however decided not to play in the final phase, given the simultaneous absence of almost all of their top players. This year, by regulation and the philosophy desired by the Federation, only a foreign player can be registered for a club.
