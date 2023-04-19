Orange Padel Club, Monviso Sporting Club and Magic Padel for men, Bolasport for women. These were the last teams to win the pass for the Final Four of Serie A, the highest level padel event that can be admired in Italy (after the Premier Padel stages in Rome and Milan, obviously, with the strongest players of the world in action). The last day of the group stage completed the picture both for the playoffs for the victory and the playouts to avoid relegation to B. And in Terni it will be a fiery weekend: from 21st to 23rd April, the Happy Village will see the assignment of the Scudetto. For both men and women, this being the first year in which men and women give life to different tournaments, instead of forming mixed teams as was the case up to now.