Padel | Padelrynkökö is rolling over to the metropolitan area, about 30 new fields are coming

Padel Club Finland is building halls in four locations in the Helsinki metropolitan area and more widely around the country.

Racquetball padel gains more momentum with the completion of four new halls in the metropolitan area.

Padel Club Finland is building fields in Myllypuro, Pirkkola, Tammisto and Kirkkonummi.

“In total, we will have about 30 fields, but the more precise numbers will be strengthened as the matter progresses in the city’s decisions,” Padel Club Finland’s CEO Kalle Väinölä said to HS.

“All cities have been very positive about these projects.”

The new fields are responding to demand that seems to be huge. At present, free shifts are difficult to obtain and the field capacity seems too small in relation to the number of hobbies.

Väinölä created a career in professional golf for eleven years, but has taken the padel forward at a rapid pace in recent years.

Of the future paddock centers, Tammisto is the most advanced. There, the facilities are ready and the fields open during the spring. Myllupuro’s venue will be the new sports center Puro.

Padelin the explosive popularity has the same signs as the spread of squash at the turn of the 1970s and 1980s. At that time, the species expanded around Helsinki and Finland, but has now leveled off and the halls have even been changed for other purposes.

“I see two reasons why padel is different compared to squash. The first is that this is a doubles game. What is even more significant is that this is a year-round hobby, ”Väinölä said.

Padel Club Finland has so far received centers in Espoo, Vantaa and Helsinki. This year, the barn sweep will sweep across the country, with Oulu, Hyvinkää, Kuopio, Pori, Hämeenlinna and Lappeenranta joining as new places.

Each paddle center follows a certain club spirit and the facilities are constructed so that gaming is safe even during the coronavirus.