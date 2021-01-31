Padel | Padel is already so popular that Ville Leino doesn’t even get shifts to his own hall

The trendy padel is now conquering Finland. A social sport like tennis and squash has a low starting threshold.

Finland the largest paddock center in Kera, Espoo, is full of life on an ordinary weekday evening. Padel House’s facilities have been in use since the morning, and from the afternoon all 18 pitches will be full of noise on site.

Marja Tulikoura plays on his regular turn Lilli Mellasen, Sini Sakon and Sara Salmen with. The team of four women has been playing together since the beginning of last year, although one of the standard players has now been replaced by a successor.

“We didn’t feel it before. We are familiar with the paddle, ”says Tulikoura.

Padel House Sasu Mellanen describes Tulikoura as an active player who has whispered into the sport, and the definition falls right according to its object. The fire grapple got hooked right after the first attempt.

“I became acquainted with the sport through a friend on a golf trip to Spain in late 2019,” he says.

Padel is a racket game that can be described as a kind of combination of tennis and squash. The court is like a tennis court with its nets, and the ball is allowed to hit the walls with certain restrictions.

“I said I’m by no means starting that kind of sport, which isn’t decent tennis or decent ropes. At the end of the trip, I got to try it a bit, and I bet with it. Before we got back to Finland, I had already booked a place for the afternoon. ”

“ “I’ve tried to be Tuesday without playing, but it does not always succeed.”

Marja Tulikoura gives the ball a ride while warming up before her regular turn.­

Nowadays The fire grapple plays padel an average of four to six times a week.

“The number of plays is closer to six. I have tried to be Tuesday without playing, but it does not always work. Every time someone posts a message, do you get to scratch, ”he laughs.

“It can’t be said that the ease of the sport is appealing, but the ease of going along is charming,” Tulikoura, who enjoys golf in the summer, continues.

Enrique Corcueran The game, invented in 1969, quickly spread from its birthplace through Acapulco to Mexico. The species is especially popular in Latin America and Spain, but growth is now rapid in Finland as well.

Federal Coordinator of the Finnish Battalion Visa Korhosen According to him, there were about 10,000 enthusiasts listed at the beginning of 2020, but at the turn of the year there were already 30,000 of them.

“If these modern terms are used, then the acceleration phase was quiet for a couple of years, but the spread phase started properly in the second year. At the end of 2019 there were probably 92 fields and at the end of last year 206. The number of clubs increased from 12 to 28 during the same period, ”Chairman of the Board of the Padelli Federation Janne Jukarainen more.

“ “I never gave up, even though someone chuckled that that was all the nonsense.”

Sara Salmi (front left) and Sini Sakko played a quarrel against Marja Tulikoura (back left) and Lilli Mella.­

Padelin domestic pioneer Peak Kopiloff is happy with the current situation of the species. He has worked shoulder to shoulder to establish the barrel in Finland.

Kopiloff says that the regular summer shifts in Helsinki’s Sörnäinen padel fields were booked the moment they became available.

“However, I wouldn’t talk about an explosive rise. I brought a padel to Finland in 2003 and helped the sport to Sweden in 2006, and there are now more than 2,000 fields in Sweden when we only have more than 200. In that sense, the arrival of a padel in Finland has been extremely slow, ”says Kopiloff.

Employed as Executive Director and Coaching Officer of Pro Padel According to Kopiloff, the decisive turnaround took place after the autumn of 2017. The phones started ringing after he had made the fields along the busy Sörnäinen coastal road.

“I was still almost the only field supplier in 2017 and 2018. I would have expected a rise a little earlier, but I am following this now with joy. I find it absolutely wonderful that I no longer know all the fans of the sport. I think that is already a guarantee of a rise. ”

“Yes, weeps are crying here. It amazes me in myself that what passion and madness I have. I didn’t give up once, even though someone chuckled that that’s just crazy nonsense and no one will ever play a wall game like that. I just somehow refused to hear or understand, ”Kopiloff continues.

Kopiloff, who has always seen the future of the sport as bright, thinks the smarter one would have already hit the gloves on the counter, but Mom and Dad encouraged their daughter to move forward.

“Even though my father is gone now, my father’s hammer and crowbar are in use in those Sörnäinen padel fields.”

“ “The boom is terrible.”

Padel ride right on the crest of the hottest trends. The starting threshold is low, and even first-timers can quickly adopt a form of social exercise.

A former hockey professional who advanced to the Stanley Cup finals in his career Ville Leino became acquainted with Padel during his playing career. At that time, he went to play for fun on the shores of Hernesaari.

“I don’t really remember how we got there. We went to test and got excited because it was so easy to start and not so tough when we still couldn’t play properly, ”he recalls.

“We didn’t count it as training in any way – we had fun with the franks and played. It was a nice exercise and a social extra on top of that, but the more you have played here, the more it will work out after the training. We didn’t play with our teeth on the grin and we still don’t play, but of course the game has evolved quite a bit. ”

Padelkärpänen bitten the founder of the Billebeino clothing brand to the extent that in 2019 Leino set up Billebeino Padel. Operations began in Vallila, Helsinki, in September 2020 and will expand to Kuopio this year. There are six fields in both the current and future center.

“The boom is terrible. The species grows everywhere and I think it will grow for a long time. It’s not even possible to get to play as much as you’d like here because you don’t get turns, ”Leino says.

Leino is not the only puck player playing padel. For example Miro Heiskanen said he played padel in December after the Stanley Cup finals and Niklas Hagman spoke in October about his fitness regimen, which includes padelia.

“ “The even faster spread of Padel is hampered by the fact that there are no fields.”

Sini Sakko followed the ball closely.­

Leinon the shift mentioned is, according to the Padelli Federation, the strongest obstacle to the growth of the species.

“The even faster spread of Padel is hampered by the fact that there are no fields. Evening and weekend shifts are almost full in all cities with fields, ”says Padelliiton Jukarainen.

“If you asked a few years ago if we were going to play tomorrow, you were able to book a field. Now it goes back many days and tells us that the number of enthusiasts is growing more than the fields are able to provide gaming opportunities. ”

The growing number of halls and outdoor courts in the Helsinki metropolitan area allows games with different levels of enthusiasts to be a relatively short drive away.

“It is a key issue with such numbers of enthusiasts to get new venues, conditions and halls so that we can enable hobbies for everyone,” says Korhonen.

Kopiloff believes that padel would not have risen to its current level without the sympathetic influence of the City of Helsinki.

“From the beginning, the people of the Urban Planning Agency have had an extremely positive attitude towards the padel, and I think that has been exceptional. Padel has brought to Finnish sports culture at least the fact that we have made localities and private entrepreneurs work well together. For that I am proud, “he says.

“ Football star Zlatan Ibrahimović has also found the sport and founded the Padel Zenter chain.

Conditions Kopiloff wants where people move. He has been talking for two decades soon that those who actively move will find a barrel.

“But those who are couch potatoes don’t go after a paddle to some so-called sports venue when they haven’t gone there before,” he argues and feels a little mobile has found the species just because of its easy availability.

“It’s easy for me to talk about it with the young architects of the town planning agency. They’ve never laughed if I suggest fields for something, but we’re always looking for opportunities together. ”

Jukarainen says that he compared the amateur curves of the sport to Sweden and noticed that the situation was similar to that there a couple of years ago.

“The curve started to rise really sharply there in 2017–2018. A year ago, the number of enthusiasts was estimated at 100,000 players, so now the Swedish presidency has learned about 460,000 players. ”

Nearly 30 field paddle halls have been built in Sweden, and even the Stockholm landmark Globen, which is familiar to Finns from the 1995 World Hockey World Cup, became a paddle center at the beginning of November. Globen Padel opened 14 fields under an 85-meter-high roof.

Also a football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has found the sport and set up the Padel Zenter chain, which operates in Stockholm, Jönköping, Båstad and Skövde. Next, the chain will expand to Uppsala and Örebro.

“ “Padel is communal.”

Sara Salmi (front left) and Sini Sakko prepared to return the ball to Marja Tulikoura (rear left) and Lilli Mellanen.­

Marketing speech The world’s fastest growing sport has also been heard in Finland in the past at any time in connection with any sport.

Woodworkers praise their product when the numbers of enthusiasts point sharply upwards, but the activity may fade back into the hobby of a small district. How does the Padelliitto intend to prevent this and keep the species on a growth trajectory?

“This is the kind of thing we think about carefully,” replies Korhonen, who started the union as the first employee at the beginning of this year.

“Specifically, this is quite social. Padel is for everyone, and this can be played as a hobby even in a circle of friends or between families, and really that’s the key. In addition, we have been able to activate a little older and older enthusiasts. The sport is very well-proportioned – it can be played from child to retirement age. ”

Jukarainen reminds us that the padel has spread to stay elsewhere as well. He sees three factors as the secret of the species ’attraction.

“Padel is communal a bit like golf. There are always four players, and after the games we stay to tour. Second, the start threshold is pretty low, and the game gets underway for the first time. The third is that if an hour costs at least 30 euros, then it is only 7.5 euros per participant, which means that it is quite an affordable sport, ”Jukarainen lists.

“Sure, that growth curve is slowing down and it may turn negative at some point, but it’s hard to believe in fading away.”