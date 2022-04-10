Mochitenses Martín Fierro and Carlos Carrillo won the championship in the First Men’s Force category of the second Padel State, organized jointly by Padel Place and Smash Padel Park.

Iron and Carrillo They overcame the pair made up of Gonzalo Sibrian and José Ruiz in an intense final that went to the third set.

The title of the Second Men’s Force went to Fernando Peña and Esteban Navarrowho beat Roberto Miranda and Carlos García in the final

In the Third Men’s Force the champions are Juan Manuel Rodrigo and Pedro Inzunzaafter beating Iván Chavira and Pepe Acosta in the final.

Mayela Ruelas and Vanessa Rodríguez are the champions of the Women’s category fourth force, by beating Becky Jiménez and Sonia Vázquez.

In the Children category 18 and under Mauro Cárdenas and Max Santos were crowned after beating Pablo Urrea and Ricardo Montiel in the final.

At the end of the finals, the organizing committee held the award ceremony in which trophies and medals were awarded to the champions and finalists.