Padel | Manuel Fernandez has played the reel in the World Cup final and the sport with Michael Jordan – now he moved to Tampere and was amazed

Spanish Manuel Fernandez has experienced the World Cup final in Padel and played with sporting legends. Now he coaches enthusiasts from Tampere and is amazed at the popularity of the sport in Finland.

Padel coach and a former professional player of the sport Manuel Fernandez has lived in Pispala, Tampere, for a couple of months, and has still not recovered properly from his first shock.

Was it the freezing frost that amazed the Spaniard?

There was no snowfall, not even at some point that seemed endless, but this: