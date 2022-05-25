They beat Lovascio-Oria 6-2 6-4 and now they will find Lima-Stupaczuk, seeded number 3 on the scoreboard. Tomorrow the big names of the circuit enter the scene

At the Foro Italico there is an Italy that wins and exalts itself. The Riccardo Sinicropi / Daniele Cattaneo tandem beats Giulio Lovascio / Salvador Oria 6-2 6-4 and advances to the second round, where he will find Pablo Lima and Franco Stupaczuk, seeded number 3 on the scoreboard. Among the strongest players on the circuit. A good match for the two Italians.

Head held high – Having entered the main draw thanks to a wild card, Cattaneo and Sinicropi improve the result obtained in the first Major of the Premier Padel played in Doha last March (out immediately after passing the qualifiers). The twenty-two year old from Puglia Giulio Lovascio, paired with the Spaniard, comes out with his head held high instead. A good game on his part, lots of precise shots and an excellent game at the net, especially in the last game of the second set, where he and Oria are eliminated after a round of stolen, gained and again lost advantages. Cattaneo and Sinicropi advance to the next round with great merit. An excellent result. See also F1 | Binotto: "Red Bull faster than us by 2 tenths per lap"

Results – The tournament will go live tomorrow. Inside the 8 seeded teams, from world number one Galan and Lebron to Belasteguin and Coello. In the other matches of the day out Marcelo Capitani, 47, one of the pioneers of padel in Italy. In tandem with Raul Duran, the two lost against the Spaniards Mario Del Castillo and Antonio Luque (6-2, 6-3). In addition to Sinicropi / Cattaneo ahead also Diego Gil / Alvaro Melendez, José Rico / Inigo Zarategui, Emiliano Iriart / Carlos Perez, Jeremy Scatena / Sergio Icardo, Juan Belluati / Ramiro Moyano, Francisco Nuno Gomes / Matias Nicoletti, Lucas Bergamini / Victor Ruiz, Pedro Vera / Aitor Garcia, Anton Sans / Jesus Moya, Alvaro Cepero / Pablo Lijo and Gonzalo Rubio / Jorge Ruiz, who got the better of the Italian Bruno / Mezzetti tandem, out after two sets fought head-on.

May 25 – 08:50

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Padel #Major #Rome #SinicropiCattaneo #advance #2nd