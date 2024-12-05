It’s over, it had to come and it was this Thursday night when Fernando Belasteguinthe great legend of world padel, has been defeated – in his duo with Libaak – against Javier Garrido and Lucas Bergamini in the round of 16 of the Milano Premier Padel P1 (6-3/6-4) and has put an end to a incredible career of 30 years and 230 titles.

The Argentine could not extend it any longer, after his first victory in the round of 32 against the Portuguese duo formed by Miguel Deus and Nuno Deus, in a match that, regardless of the result, will be remembered as the duel that confirmed the decision announced at the beginning of the year by ‘Bela’.

Thus, at 45 years old, ‘El boss’, leaves behind a career unattainable for any athlete of any discipline that began in 1995 and has come to an end on the verge of 2025. Between both dates, an entire life dedicated to a sport that has not stopped evolving to the sound of its victories.

Belasteguín debuted at the age of 15 and arrived in Spain with a backpack full of dreams. They would soon be fulfilled together with Juan Martín Díaz, an inseparable couple who dominated the world ranking for 13 consecutive years and bagged 155 professional trophies.

He won with everyone, also with Willy Lahoz, Sanyo Gutiérrez, Agustín Tapia and Arturo Coello… and he expressed his desire to the end with a generation of players twice his age: Mike Yanguas, Lucho Capra, Juan Tello and Tino Libaak.

Fate wanted his last partner to be the Argentine, who will surely not forget this December 5, 2025 as one of the most important days in his life and in the history of padel.