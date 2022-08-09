The padel born in the sixties in Mexico, but only today has it passionate about Europe, where there is a exponential increase of players and fields. Consequently, i trauma related to the practice of this sport are increasing sharply, especially in the population between 35 and 55 yearsthe. These involve several skeletal districts, first of alli elbow (20%), followed by ankle (19%), lumbar spine (14%), shoulder and knee (12%). In addition, the percentage of injuries increases in case of old age, high body mass index (BMI) and poor agility of the players.