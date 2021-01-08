Padel | Former NHL player Ville Leino’s Billebeino is building a paddock hall in Kuopio

Billebeino’s first padel hall was opened last year in Helsinki.

The former NHL hockey player Ville Leinon Billebeino Padel builds another padle center. A new six-field padelhall will be built next summer in Kuopio in the Kumpusaari area, the press release states.

The hall is about 2,000 square meters in size, which in addition to the fields must include a equipment store, a restaurant and sauna and lounge facilities. Rakennusliike Pohjonen from Kuopio is responsible for the construction.

The fields are manufactured by World Padel Tour field manufacturer Mejorset. The field mat is Billebeino’s red, known throughout as a clothing brand, and comes exclusively from the field manufacturer, the release says.

The hall will also feature art made by Leino, including chairs in the lounge area with their curtains painted by Leino.

“Art will be on display in Kuopio as it is in the Helsinki Hall. The intention is that the hall has a good and relaxed feeling and you can come there with a twinkle in the corner of your eye to enjoy playing the padel. We want to offer a slightly different sports experience, ”says Leino in the press release.

Leino is also himself an avid padel player.

“After stopping hockey, padel has become my big passion, which I really enjoy playing. Padel is a very addictive, fine and intelligent species. That’s why it’s definitely so popular, ”says Leino in the press release.

Billebeino Padel opened its first center in Helsinki’s Valleys in September 2020. Kuopio Hall will open in late summer 2021.