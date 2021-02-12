Padel | Entrepreneur and padel enthusiast got tired of not getting shifts – You rented the Exhibition Hall and opened the Padel arena, golf is also planned

The Exhibition Center, silenced by the coronavirus, becomes a padel oasis.

12.2. 18:10

Exhibition center has sought alternative uses for its facilities when large public events have not been possible due to the pandemic.

At the same time, there is a feverish shortage of fields in the metropolitan area, as the popularity of padel is constantly growing. Now a solution has been found: on Saturday, the Padel arena will open in the premises of the Exhibition Hall in Pasila.

The Padel Arena is backed by a hotel entrepreneur and an active padel enthusiast Ville Palola. Palola got excited about the sport six years ago in Spain, where he lives for part of the year.

While visiting Finland, Palola has tried to book flights, but they have been strict. So he wondered where to reserve space for the fields and called the Exhibition Center.

“The field costs 30,000 euros and we are willing to pay 45 euros per hour for it. At the moment, it is good if you get the same from a hotel room every day. The exhibition center is suitable because there is enough height for the fields. ”

There was no point in messing with the matter, but Palola called the Exhibition Center and announced that he wanted to rent it. Eventually, he ended up renting the quadruple and vitos halls.

Padel is now a really popular racket game, but can the enthusiasm last or is it a transient phenomenon?

“At least it has elements that could go on. It’s social when it’s played from four. In addition, the sport is fairly easy to enter, it does not require a strong racket background. In Spain, padelia has been played for 15 years and is still only popular. ”

Palola estimates that there are currently 200–300 padel fields in Finland. According to him, the demand would be ten times the amount.

“Then demand would not rise faster than supply.”

In the works there is also a golf driving range to the seiska hall. Palola dreams of the longest punching place in the Nordic countries, but not all things have yet fallen into place.

Among other things, the search includes one football field as a platform.

“In the coming days, we will see if the project materializes. However, it should be up and running pretty soon, because indoor golf is only of interest as long as the snow is on the ground. ”