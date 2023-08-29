Genoa – Meeting this afternoon at Palazzo Albini between the town planning commissioner Mario Mascia and citizens’ representatives residents in via Livorno, in the Albaro district, regarding the project for the construction of padel courts by the company AC99 srl. Company that refers to the former player Antonio Cassano. The “Citizens for the Rio Parroco” committee had arisen after the approval of the former Sampdoria footballer’s initiative: “We weren’t involved, the Municipality hasn’t told us anything anymore”, said the inhabitants, worried by the project construction that insists on an area near the Rio Parroco, recently declassified with the no-building restriction. A first confrontation with the Municipality took place today.

“It was a meeting constructive in a climate of serene discussion on a project that concerns a private property and in agreement with the operator, there may be room for further improvement, in particular as regards harmonization with the surrounding residential context – commented commissioner Mascia – The critical issues represented by the residents offer some ideas for improvement for the revitalization of an area evidently degraded and inaccessible today. Our administration has already given precise indications that the private company has incorporated into the project in view of public utility. We have already asked to adopt a series of measures to mitigate the visual, acoustic and hydrogeological impacts of the intervention and we are confident that further measures can be found, starting with the grafting of trees”.

Councilor Mascia also expressed willingness to analyze further indications from the Committee, at the end of his insights with the reference technicians. The area involved, which Cassano had defined in some interviews “a landfill to be redeveloped” is that of Valletta Puggia, between via Livorno, via Pisa and viale Gambaro. A green lung in the elegant district of the eastern center of Genoa of about 500 square meters.