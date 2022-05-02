Lazio is the leading region, followed by Lombardy and Sicily. The Country Sport Village in Milan is the center with the most playgrounds (18), after “Red Padel” and “Joy Padel” in Rome with 15

Request. Which are the regions where padel is played the most in Italy? Gold in Lazio, silver in Lombardy, bronze in Sicily. In Rome alone there are 763 fields, including the “Red Padel” and the “Joy Padel”, two of the largest centers in Italy with 15 fields. The first is the Country Sport Village of Milan with 18. In short, Lazio is the leading region. According to an analysis by the National Observatory of “Mr Padel Padel” Italy has more than five thousand fields scattered throughout the peninsula, some more or less.

Rome is the best-supplied city also in terms of facilities. Just take a walk along the Tiber, look beyond the parapet and notice the string of sports centers with at least 3-4 fields each. Many structures have dismantled the soccer fields to replace them with padel ones, easier to fill and more profitable from an economic point of view. Now this sport is no longer a fashion, but pure. Just look at the numbers: compared to the first months of 2021 there has been an increase in facilities and fields equal to 12%. Lazio is the leading region, 448 structures and 1400 fields, of which more than a thousand in Rome alone, the city from which the boom started.

Structures – Lombardy wins silver with 204 structures and 583 fields, while Sicily wins bronze with 216 installations for 551 playgrounds. Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Campania and Puglia are the regions with more than one hundred sports facilities. Also according to the latest analysis, Lazio hosts about 22% of the padel structures in Italy. As many as 75 centers have more than four fields. Ten years ago there were about 500 fields across the peninsula. Now yes, padel is no longer a fashion.

