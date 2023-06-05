Promoting psychophysical well-being through sport and correct health habits: with this objective, ‘Padel e Salute’ returns to Rome on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 June, the initiative promoted by the Sapienza University entirely dedicated to prevention with free medical visits and recreational activities and social. The appointment with the fourth edition of the event is at the SapienzaSport Center in via Fornaci Tor di Quinto 64.

During the two days – reads a note – free medical visits and psychological and health counseling stations will be offered in the “Villaggio della Salute”, a 400 m2 tensile structure set up for the event and managed by professionals from the Science area of health of the medical faculties of Sapienza will host the 23 specialist branches present: breastology, endocrinology, gynecology, proctology, urology, andrology, oral health, ophthalmology, pediatric dentistry, paediatrics, clinical nutrition, dermatology, cardiology, otorhinolaryngology, general surgery, surgery vascular, angiology, physiatry, internal medicine, clinical immunology, gastroenterology, sports medicine, radiology.

The visits will be held on 9 June (from 2 to 7 pm) for students and staff of Sapienza, Policlinico Umberto I and Policlinico Sant’Andrea, and on 10 June (from 9 to 7 pm) for all citizens. The weekend sports program is also rich with the final tournaments of ‘Padel and Salute’, amateur tournaments, DJ sets and live music. The event stems from the collaboration between Sapienza University of Rome, the university hospitals Policlinico Umberto I and Policlinico Sant’Andrea and the Cultural Association Understanding to Prevent which promotes medical-scientific dissemination in the field of medical prevention.

“The promotion of correct lifestyles – declares the rector Antonella Polimeni – is a necessary action, a duty to which the institutions, each with its own competences, are called to in favor of each individual and of the community as a whole. The skills that doctors and psychologists in the Health Sciences area make available free of charge confirm the line that Sapienza is pursuing in the direction of offering its community and local area high-quality services that can create social value. The ‘Padel e Salute’ initiative, now in its fourth edition, is growing and consolidating, made stronger by an ever wider involvement of the various souls of Sapienza: not just a weekend of sport and health, but a real appointment for psychophysical well-being “.

“This event – explains the director general of the Policlinico Umberto I Fabrizio d’Alba – has become the appointment par excellence with prevention. A commitment that sees our hospital increasingly involved and participates thanks above all to the active collaboration of our doctors. They are in fact – doctors, trainees, health workers – the active engine of this prevention and awareness campaign, which sees us lined up together with Sapienza in an event that underlines even more the importance and value of these two structures full of professionalism and expertise at the disposal of public health”.

Events such as ‘Padel e Salute’ “are important opportunities – underlines the general manager of the Sant’Andrea Daniela Donetti hospital-university company – to promote a culture of health, which passes through sport, adherence to prevention campaigns, attention to one’s psychophysical well-being and the adoption of a healthy lifestyle. Every day in our university polyclinics we see science making giant strides in the treatment of diseases, but each of us remains the best player in the field for our own health ”.