Berlin (AFP)

The German Football Association announced, in a statement on Tuesday, that Hansi Flick will be the new coach of the national team, as the 56-year-old coach today signed a contract at the German Football Association headquarters in Frankfurt until 2024, which also includes the period of the tournament. European on German soil.

This appointment had been expected several weeks ago and was beyond doubt, as Flick appeared to be the ideal successor to Joachim Low, who announced last March that after 15 years at the helm of the Manchavt, he would be relinquishing his post after the European Cup finals this summer.

Flick, who was born in Buddy Württemberg as Luv, said he was pleased with the appointment. “I am very excited that I see the level of the players, especially the young German players,” he said. Therefore, we have all reasons to compete in the upcoming tournaments, for example the European Cup on our soil in 2024, with optimism. ”

The district of Badi-Württemberg is located in the southwest of the country, close to the Black Forest, and 35 km from Basel, Switzerland, and 23 km from Freiburg.

Flick, after feeling the opening of the technical management door for the German team, announced shortly after the news of Loew’s departure, his desire to leave the Bavarian club. The DFB quickly admitted that it had begun discussions with Flick, a former aide to Loffe between 2006 and 2014, the year of the fourth German World Title.

According to several media outlets, he has also been contacted by other clubs, including Barcelona, ​​who is looking for a possible successor to his Dutch coach Ronald Koeman.

After he took over the technical management of the Bavarian giant in the winter of 2019, Flick became one of the most successful coaches in the history of Bayern Munich, as he led him to seven titles, including two in the league and one in the Champions League (2020).

He was unanimously appreciated in the dressing rooms for his listening and sympathy but also by fans for the titles that Bayern Munich helped win, but the internal tensions seemed more important to the continuation of the success story with the Bavarian giants.

Due to a disagreement with the club’s sporting director, former Bosnian international player Hasan Salih Hamidic, over the contracting policy, Flick requested that his contract, which was scheduled to last until 2023, be terminated at the end of the season. The club agreed to this request and named its successor without delay: Julian Nagelsmann, 33, coach of the opposing team, Leipzig.

Flick, who will officially assume his post next fall, will not need much time to adapt to the German national team, in addition to knowing the secrets of the Manchafts for being an assistant to Luff, he will of course find the Bavarian Armada that the Bayern Munich squad includes many international players, including Serge Gnabry and Leroy. Sani, Yuzuah Kimich, Leon Goritska, Niklas Zolleh, and veterans Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller, who was recently called up to the squad for the European Cup next summer, the man who whispered into the ears of international players, can count on the players who have shown him all their gratitude and confidence in the Bavarian club .

Depending on the continental journey of the German team led by Loew for the last time, and in the midst of rebuilding its ranks following the disaster of the last edition of the World Cup in Russia in 2018, his goal will be for the team to regain its place on the international stage.

A goal set by former German national team manager Oliver Bierhoff during his praise of his contract with Flick. Bierhoff said: I know and appreciate the human and professional qualifications of Hansi Flick since the many successful years we spent together in the national team, it was important for me to have clear ideas before the start of the European Championship.

The World Cup 2022 in Qatar will be his first test to reconfigure a good group on the horizon that it will be a candidate for the European Cup title “at home” in 2024.

This challenge should not frighten Flick, who was appointed at first glance as a temporary coach for Bayern Munich in November 2019, after the dismissal of the Croatian Niko Kovac, while his team was only fourth in the Bundesliga, before everyone dazzled by turning the table and achieving achievements, as Bayern did not taste. Standard »Under his supervision, taste defeat to end the best season in its history, culminating in six titles, including the European Champions League, League and Cup.

And “Super Flick” appears to be the best option to return things to normal for a German national team that is still recovering from the disaster of the Russian World Cup.