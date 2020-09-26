Highlights: Procurement of paddy in Punjab and Haryana started from today, amidst ongoing protests against some bill of farmers passed from Parliament

Procurement of paddy in Punjab and Haryana has started from today, amid the ongoing protests in Punjab.

Although the procurement of kharif season paddy starts from October 1 every year, but this time the central government started purchasing paddy in both the states today, i.e. from October 26.

The government says that the paddy crop in these two states was cut earlier this time, so it was done

FCI will also purchase

A senior official of the Union Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs said that the procurement of paddy was proposed from October 1, 2020 in the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) of 2020-21. But in view of the early harvesting of paddy in Haryana and Punjab, it was decided to start buying from today itself. All procurement agencies of the state as well as the Food Corporation of India will participate in this procurement process. During this time special attention will be taken that there should not be any purchase at a price below the minimum support price announced by the Central Government. It is noteworthy that the Central Government has set a target of procuring 495 lakh tonnes (49.5 million tonnes) of paddy as per the support price in this Kharif season (2020-21). Meanwhile, the government increased the support price of paddy by Rs 53 per quintal to Rs 1868. Per quintal. Last year, the government had procured about 420 lakh tonnes of paddy, which has been set to increase to 495 lakh tonnes this year.

There is complete preparation in Haryana

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had said a few days ago that he is fully prepared to purchase paddy. Although Haryana had sought permission to purchase from 25 September this year, but the Central Government has given the green signal from today. However, the state government has made such preparations that the farmers do not have to face any kind of problem. This time 200 additional centers are being built for the purchase of paddy. With this, there will be a total of 400 paddy buying centers in the state. These procurement centers will be built in 8 districts where paddy yield is high.

The peasant movement extended till 29 September

The period of Punjab bandh organized by farmer-labor organizations has increased in protest against the agricultural bills passed by Parliament last week. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti has announced that the rail roko movement in Punjab will continue till 29 September 2020. Earlier the Rail Roko movement was announced to run from 24 to 26 September. It is noteworthy that the movement of farmers in Punjab has seen tremendous impact in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Patiala, Muktsar, Barnala, Batala, Ferozepur etc.

Purchase will be done only after October!

Senior agricultural journalist Randhir Singh Rana says that this is an exercise to pacify the farmers by protesting. The government is thinking that by doing this the farmers will be pacified. As far as procurement is concerned, there are neither thorns nor any other arrangement in the market so far. Till now, procurement agencies have not even sent gunny bags or sacks to the mandis. How to buy in such a situation? He says that there is 20 to 24 percent moisture in paddy right now. After drying it will have to reduce the humidity level by 12 percent. Only then paddy will be procured.