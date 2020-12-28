The paddle is here to stay. For more than a decade, the sport of the shovel assumed what was its most immediate future and did so to structure an industry that, hand in hand with sport, would grow little by little until it became a clear reference point for growth.

For many years he would walk in the shadows. Away from the big lights, the headlines and television quotas, the paddle grew and grew more like a popular clamor at the mercy of the will of the people that of the great movements and operations because it was played more and more and in more places and year after year new followers were added.

The number of players grew at breakneck speed, brands were taking giant steps to nourish the industry with more technical and specialized products and, in turn, they doubled sales numbers year after year, but they sought to make the qualitative leap. And it would happen fast.

The paradigm shift would go hand in hand with professionalization. In many respects – in many of them it runs its course even today. The paddle was consumed more and more and it was necessary – among many other things – to give it visibility and this would come hand in hand with an evolutionary leap in the elite. A good showcase is the best claim.

And I would do it hand in hand World Padel Tour. The professional paddle tennis circuit had already been betting on paddle for several seasons and would create a more spectacular format with a winning result. Every year higher screen share on ‘GOL’, more followers on social networks, an exponential increase in views on platforms like Youtube and the much promised internationalization.

The gap between amateurism and professionalism was beginning to narrow and, to a great extent, it was the logical consequence of an irrepressible movement that, like everything else, needs its idols, stars and legends to give it that sometimes heroic and sometimes tragic look.

But why now? Because the competition was better. The track was more realistic. More even. To the now traditional generation of padel emblems commanded by the Belasteguín, Alejandra Salazar, Paquito Navarro, Juan Martín Díaz, Carolina Navarro, Lima, Lamperti And the company was going to add that ‘new wave’ that would create a special bond with the fans. The ultimate idyll.

Paquito Navarro and Juan Lebrón celebrate their promotion to number one.

In 2019 the final irruption of the Ale Galán, Marta Ortega, Juan Lebrón, Ari Sánchez, Franco Stupaczuk or Agustín Tapia, among others, who had already shaken up the competition and had made the final rounds increasingly unpredictable, but who were now aspiring to everything. That, in turn, had achieved that the rankings were modified more frequently, that new projects were sought and hence, that instability generated competitive chaos.

And so it would come to 2020. The season. With capital letters. The padel was in a position to show off muscle after a 2019 that he had left the first player of Spanish origin at the top of the throne -Juan Lebrón-, lthe first pair to reign the world paddle -Paquito Navarro and Lebrón- a dominating female partner saying goodbye without sporting motives -Marrero and Ortega- and the threat that the best was yet to come.

A 2020 that pointed to the best season in history. The early days of the year were passing, one more course, announcing new partners, farewells, projects and that traditional dance that generates hundreds of thousands of comments and that is already a tradition in this sport. With a novelty.

The ‘Golden Point’ was the proper name of 2020. It would be at the end of January when the WPT organization would announce the irruption of this rule approved by the official regulation of the International Padel Federation (FIP) in 2017 to, a priori, shorten the duration of the games, print a greater emotion and, in turn, adapt it to a more attractive format.

A novelty that was going to provoke a tidal wave of criticism, praise, complaints and doubts and that could only be resolved when the competition started rolling in Marbella in March. The so named March 2020.