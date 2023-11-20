SANTIAGO, CHILE — There are only a handful of places to play pickleball in the Capital of Chile. Soon there will be one less. In its place, a paddle tennis court will be erected.

“There are simply not enough people to make it a profitable business right now,” said Nicolás Flores, 34, co-founder of the Chilean Paddle Academy. “The decision was obvious.”

The two sports took off during the pandemic as people turned to socially distanced activities. They follow parallel paths. Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the US, while paddle tennis is one of the fastest growing sports in the world.

“The US is very particular,” said Lisandro Borges, executive director of the World Pádel Tour in Latin America. He pointed to the Super Bowl, basketball and baseball. “It’s like another planet.”

There are marked similarities between pickleball and paddle tennis. Both are known as doubles games, although both can be played one on one.

However, while pickleball looks very similar to tennis, paddle tennis, like squash, has walls. Good players may resort to slamming the ball against the back wall or spooning it over the net. They dance from one side of the court to the other, challenging the opponent with shots near the wall.

Both are easier than tennis, but paddle tennis is the faster and more physically demanding of the two. You have to run more and the ball moves faster.

The sport, which began in Mexico in 1969, has been played in Spain and Argentina for decades.

During the pandemic, interest in paddle tennis grew in countries throughout Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. According to Matchi, a platform used to book court time for racquet sports, there were around 25 million regular players globally last year.

Matchi estimates that some six million regular players are in Spain, the most established market in Europe. In France, padel has been one of the fastest growing sports since 2020.

In Chile, paddle tennis is becoming a national obsession. There are about 600 clubs in the country, and new ones are emerging, Borges indicated. In March, he supervised the first international tournament in Chile, part of the World Pádel Tour.

In Santiago, the City’s existing courts are often fully booked after business hours.

On a recent afternoon, a paddle tennis club there was packed.

One devotee, Patricio Guzmán, started during the pandemic. Guzmán, 38, never played tennis, but now plays paddle tennis four times a week — sometimes five if he competes in a tournament.

By: AMELIA NIERENBERG