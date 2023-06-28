“Paddington in Peru”, the latest film by Paul King, has become one of the most important releases for moviegoers in 2023. Not only because the beloved bear is of Peruvian origin, but also because it was filmed in iconic locations in the country like Cusco and the central jungle. However, the latter would not be entirely true.

Through his Instagram account, the director Sandro Ventura, known for “Loco cielo de Abril”, regretted that most of the tape will be recorded in Colombia and not in Peru, despite bearing the name of our country in its title. These activities will begin in mid-July.

Why “Paddington in Peru” will not be shot in Peru for the most part?

According to Sandro Ventura, the main reason why “Paddington in Peru” will not have many locations in our country is due to a lack of government support for the film industry. “It will be filmed in an average of 80% in Colombia and 20% in Peru (…). There is no real policy for the audiovisual”, were the words with which he began his criticism.

“Was it worth spending millions of dollars on advertising in New York with no real intention of creating laws and benefits that attract movie making? Hopefully, taking into account that an important film has Peru in its title (a unique opportunity), our authorities stop applauding themselves and start working to generate changes, ”he questioned on his social networks.

“Paddington in Peru”: what will we see in the film?

The bear most loved by the British returns to his homeland, Peru, along with three famous actresses and an actor. Photo: Heyday Films

The end of the trilogy, “Paddington in Peru”, will tell the story of Paddington Bear, who migrated to the United Kingdom, after the loss of one of his relatives by an earthquake in the Peruvian jungle. This time, he will return to your homeland to visit his aunt Lucy, who now lives in the Bear Retirement Home.

