According to the Deadline newspaper, Antonio Banderas, Olivia Colman, Rachel Zegler and Emily Mortimer would be in talks with studiocanal and david haymanproducer of the film, to join the cast of “Paddington in Peru“. This third tape of the most beloved and famous bear in the United Kingdom It will be filmed in three locations, two of which will be in Latin America.

Where will Paddington’s new movie be filmed?

The bear’s third film will be called “Paddington in Peru”, so it has been confirmed that part of the production will be recorded in our country, in addition to the United Kingdom and Colombia. Also, the start of filming is scheduled for July of this year.

What is Paddington’s relationship with Peru?

This character is based on a teddy bear that the creator saw on the counter of a London store. In the story, Michael Bond tells that Paddington came to London from a remote place in Peru, for which many relate it and infer that it would be a spectacled bear.

What other famous actors were in Paddington’s films?

Antonio Banderas, Olivia Colman, Rachel Zegler and Emily Mortimer would join Nicole Kidman, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Imelda Stauton and Michael Gambon as part of the cast that has already participated in Paddington’s two previous films.

