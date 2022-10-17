To specify what will happen to all these plushies was the same royal house on social media.

The tributes to Queen Elizabeth II by the people at his death they were immense. Millions of people traveled and lined up towards the capital to give the last farewell to the longest-lived sovereign in history who was able to be truly loved by everyone.

Not only flowers and letters, many wanted to leave a memory of them by leaning outside the royal residence a London bears of Paddington plush whose name is linked to that of the queen.

Paddington teddy bear he became the protagonist in a very nice video shot on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. It is estimated that there are over 1,000 bears left behind by the population. What will happen to them?

To reveal everything, the same royal house on his profile took care of it Instagram. All the bears will be donated to the children’s charity Barnardo’s.

Buckingham Palace made it known through a post on Instagram where he published a photo of the new Queen Camilla surrounded by the numerous soft toys that have in the meantime been washed and refurbished.

“We promise to take care of these bears who will be much loved and will bring joy to the children we help” – these are the words of Lynn Perry, manager of the Barnardo’s association.

In short, a beautiful gesture made by the royal house to give a second life to the many bears that we imagine will be donated through the association to the most needy children.

King Charles is auctioning the horses of the Queen’s stable

Meanwhile, King Charles continues his cost containment policy with the decision to auction 12 horses that were part of the competition horse stable of Elizabeth II.

The sale will be at auction and apparently they will also be sold Just Fine and Love Affairs that I’m the first horse to win with the new king and the last to win before the queen’s death. Apparently numerous sheikhs would already be willing to buy in what promises to be a truly participatory auction.