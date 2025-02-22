When Michael Bond He wrote during World War II about a Peruvian refugee bear that migrates to London, he did not imagine that his image would become a British symbol.

A bear named Paddington, Baptized in honor of the nearest train station of his house, he was published in 1958 and conquered the public immediately giving rise to more books, series and two films directed by Paul King in which Ben Whishaw He lends his voice to the bear. Seven years after the second film, Paddington returns to theaters, this time from the director’s hand Dougal Wilsongiven that Wonka He received all King’s attention. However, the film maintains the essence, humor and affection of their predecessors.

If the first film is about how the Brown adopt Paddington and the second of how it is already a true London, this third return to its origins. The Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton) lives in a shelter for retired bears in the Amazon jungle of Peru led by Mother Superior (Olivia Colman). In London, the Brown spend less time together, so, when Mother Superior sends a letter alerting Paddington from the strange behavior of her aunt, the family decides to travel to Peru to visit her and take advantage of to recover ties.

However, when they arrive, Aunt Lucy has mysteriously disappeared in the jungle and only the Brown can find it. To do this, they will have the help of The Cabot, father and daughter (Antonio Banderas and Carla Tous) descendants of a line of Spanish explorers. Thus, Paddington will learn and remind us that Sometimes you have to get lost to meet again.

[A partir de aquí spoilers de Paddington: Aventura en la selva].

Final explained by ‘Paddington: Selva adventure’

After Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, anyone would suspect Antonio Banderas as Villano Superstar of this delivery. However, now the characters are almost never white or black, and flags is a good example of gray. By helping Paddington and Brown taking them with their ship in search of Aunt Lucy, their initial plan was Use the bear to find El Doradoa treasure that has been looking for your family for generations.

However, his daughter Gina (Tous) discovers him and tries to stop him reminding him that he is a good man. But the ghosts of their ancestors torment him too much and manage The bracelet that would be the key To find it.

When they arrive at the entrance through the trail of roars, Paddington realizes the true intentions of Cabot and tries to escape him. Meanwhile, the Brown and Gina go in search of the bear and on the road they are collected by Mother Superior and Mrs. Bird (Julie Walters) aboard a plane.

Once all gathered, Gina realizes that The superior mother has the tattoo with her family’s shield, so it is a cabotand as such, it also goes in search of the gold. It turns out to be a distant cousin who was lost looking for gold and who entered the shelter posing as a superior mother to bears and get the key to find it.

Hunter captures and fight against his demons redeeming himself when he realized that The most important thing about your life is your daughter. For their part, Paddington and the Brown enter the sanctuary and discover that Gold is actually its delicious orangesthat the bears that live there are responsible for guarding them and that Aunt Lucy is actually there, who explains that Those bears are Paddington’s ancestorssince when he was just asezno, he lost and Aunt Lucy found him.

Paddington teaches its species the secrets of the jam with the oranges of the gold and the Brown are sad because they think it will stay with them. However, Paddington makes the decision of Return to London with the Brownsince, although bears are their species, they are their family. But he says goodbye inviting the golden bears to Visit and spend a few days in London.

Postcredit scene of ‘Paddington: Selva Adventure’

In the Postcredit scenePaddington, next to the rest of the bears, visits the prison where he was in the second installment to visit Phoenix Buchananthe character played by Hugh Grant. Paddington presents them with their original name and with the London who has put them, each with that of a different station.

The actor tells him that he is thinking of setting up a play, Gold rich and the three bears. Seeing all the bears that have gone to visit him, he gets excited and begins to do the casting. Bears do not understand it very well but accept the proposal. During the credits, we can see the bears Tourism by London and learning the lifestyle that Paddington leads.

Although still Nothing has been confirmed from a fourth installmentfans of the most adorable bear are already asking to see more adventures of the bears in London.

