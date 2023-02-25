Paddington 2: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Italia 1
This evening, Saturday 25 February 2023, on Italia 1 from 21.20 the film Paddington 2 will be broadcast, an animated film from 2017 directed by Paul King and sequel to Paddington from 2014. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream Paddington 2? Here’s everything you need to know.
Plot
Officially moved to the attic of the Brown house in Windsor Gardens, Paddington (again the Italian voice is that of Francesco Mandelli) has become really popular in the neighbourhood. And the notoriety of the bear is destined to grow in the second chapter of his adventures, Paddington 2. In search of the perfect gift for the centenary of Aunt Lucy, the bear who lovingly raised him in “deep and mysterious Peru”, the jam-loving teddy bear comes across a charming pop-up book, a one-of-a-kind specimen unearthed among the wonders of Mr. Gruber’s (Jim Broadbent) antique shop. Short of money, Paddington rolls up the sleeves of his blue coat, pulls up the floppy visor of his red hat and engages in a series of bizarre jobs to raise the necessary amount. But when the precious object is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the daredevil members of the Brown family, led by father Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and mother Mary (Sally Hawkins), to catch the thief. Suspicion falls on narcissistic actor Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant).
Paddington 2: the cast
We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Paddington 2? Let’s see it together.
- Hugh BonnevilleHenry Brown
- Sally HawkinsMary Brown
- Hugh GrantPhoenix Buchanan
- Brendan Gleeson: Knuckles “Knuckles” McGinty
- Madeleine HarrisJudy Brown
- Samuel JoslinJonathan Brown
- Julie Walters: Mrs. Bird
- Jim BroadbentSamuel Gruber
- Peter CapaldiReginald Curry
- Simon FarnabyBarry
- Sanjeev BhaskarDr Jafri
- Noah TaylorPhipps
- Aaron NeilSpoon
- Tom Davis: T-Bone
- Kobna Holdbrook-Smith: Prison guard
Now let’s see together the Italian voice actors.
- Francesco Mandelli: Paddington
- Luca BiaginiHenry Brown
- Tiziana Avarista: Mary Brown
- Luke WardPhoenix Buchanan
- Edoardo Siravo: Knuckles “Knuckles” McGinty
- Emanuela IonicaJudy Brown
- Gabriele CaprioJonathan Brown
- Cristina Noci: Mrs. Bird
- Carlo ValliSamuel Gruber
- Oliviero DinelliReginald Curry
- Massimo Lodolo: Barry
- Gerolamo Alchieri as Uncle Pastuzo
- Graziella Polesinanti: Aunt Lucy
- Francesco Sechi: prison guard
Trailer
Below is the official trailer in Italian of Paddington 2, tonight on Italia 1.
Streaming and TV
How to watch Paddington 2 on tv? Very simple: as already anticipated, the film is aired tonight – Saturday 25 February 2023 – starting at 21.20 on Italia 1. Mediaset’s “young” network is available free of charge at button 6 on the digital terrestrial remote control. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on the 106 key of the decoder.
#Paddington #plot #cast #trailer #streaming #film #Italia
Leave a Reply