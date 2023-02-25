Paddington 2: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Saturday 25 February 2023, on Italia 1 from 21.20 the film Paddington 2 will be broadcast, an animated film from 2017 directed by Paul King and sequel to Paddington from 2014. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream Paddington 2? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

Officially moved to the attic of the Brown house in Windsor Gardens, Paddington (again the Italian voice is that of Francesco Mandelli) has become really popular in the neighbourhood. And the notoriety of the bear is destined to grow in the second chapter of his adventures, Paddington 2. In search of the perfect gift for the centenary of Aunt Lucy, the bear who lovingly raised him in “deep and mysterious Peru”, the jam-loving teddy bear comes across a charming pop-up book, a one-of-a-kind specimen unearthed among the wonders of Mr. Gruber’s (Jim Broadbent) antique shop. Short of money, Paddington rolls up the sleeves of his blue coat, pulls up the floppy visor of his red hat and engages in a series of bizarre jobs to raise the necessary amount. But when the precious object is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the daredevil members of the Brown family, led by father Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and mother Mary (Sally Hawkins), to catch the thief. Suspicion falls on narcissistic actor Phoenix Buchanan (Hugh Grant).

Paddington 2: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of Paddington 2? Let’s see it together.

Hugh BonnevilleHenry Brown

Sally HawkinsMary Brown

Hugh GrantPhoenix Buchanan

Brendan Gleeson: Knuckles “Knuckles” McGinty

Madeleine HarrisJudy Brown

Samuel JoslinJonathan Brown

Julie Walters: Mrs. Bird

Jim BroadbentSamuel Gruber

Peter CapaldiReginald Curry

Simon FarnabyBarry

Sanjeev BhaskarDr Jafri

Noah TaylorPhipps

Aaron NeilSpoon

Tom Davis: T-Bone

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith: Prison guard

Now let’s see together the Italian voice actors.

Francesco Mandelli: Paddington

Luca BiaginiHenry Brown

Tiziana Avarista: Mary Brown

Luke WardPhoenix Buchanan

Edoardo Siravo: Knuckles “Knuckles” McGinty

Emanuela IonicaJudy Brown

Gabriele CaprioJonathan Brown

Cristina Noci: Mrs. Bird

Carlo ValliSamuel Gruber

Oliviero DinelliReginald Curry

Massimo Lodolo: Barry

Gerolamo Alchieri as Uncle Pastuzo

Graziella Polesinanti: Aunt Lucy

Francesco Sechi: prison guard

Trailer

Below is the official trailer in Italian of Paddington 2, tonight on Italia 1.

Streaming and TV

How to watch Paddington 2 on tv? Very simple: as already anticipated, the film is aired tonight – Saturday 25 February 2023 – starting at 21.20 on Italia 1. Mediaset’s “young” network is available free of charge at button 6 on the digital terrestrial remote control. For Sky subscribers, the channel is also visible on the 106 key of the decoder.

If you are not at home, you can watch the film for free on the platform Mediaset Play , which allows you to follow the film in streaming on your PC, tablet or smartphone. A simple registration with email or social network will give you access to all Mediaset content in live streaming and also, from the day after the broadcast, on demand.

Where to see Italia 1 in streaming