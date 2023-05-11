PacWest Bancorp’s nightmare is not over. The bank had had a few days of truce in which it had recovered a bit on the stock market and was not the subject of negative news. This Wednesday, however, the vicious circle has started up again. The entity has acknowledged before the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) which suffered a significant flight of deposits after the intervention of First Republic and its sale to JP Morgan. That has caused the shares to plummet again on the stock market. They have opened the session with a decrease close to 30%.

Stock market falls scare customers, who withdraw their deposits. Deposit outflows scare investors into selling the shares. The sales of shares cause stock market falls and start over. Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank have fallen victim to the deposit run and its stock market crash and other banks like PacWest are trying to escape that vicious cycle.

In its communication this Thursday to the SEC, the Los Angeles (California) entity points out that the intervention and sale of First Republic Bank on May 1 heightened the fears of the market and customers of new bank failures, including that of PacWest. Its share price plummeted. On the afternoon of May 3, 2023, the media reported that PacWest was exploring all of its options and holding discussions with potential investors and partners.

“News headlines raised our customers’ fears about the safety of their deposits,” now admits the bank. “For the week ending May 5, 2023, our deposits decreased by approximately 9.5%, with most of that decrease occurring on May 4 and 5 after the May 3 evening news. “, Add.

PacWest explains that it financed this decrease in deposits with the liquidity available on the balance sheet. The bank says that as of May 10, 2023, immediately available liquidity (balance sheet liquidity and unused borrowing capacity) was $15 billion. The entity emphasizes that this figure “exceeded uninsured deposits of 5,200 million dollars, which represents a coverage rate of 288%.”

The entity explains that customers with uninsured deposits may be more likely to withdraw funds, especially if there is negative news about the bank or perceived risks in relation to their safety. The problem is that it is not only uninsured deposits that move because of the fear that a bank is in danger.

PacWest contributes those new data in its quarterly filing with the SEC, where he admits an increase in risks and uncertainties about his future due to the fear of clients of new bank failures. The risk is not just the loss of customer deposits which, in turn, puts pressure on your liquidity position. In addition to that, it deteriorates the interest margin, since the bank has to replace cheap or free deposits from customers with deposits from intermediaries and higher-cost loans. The bank also admits that this threatens to downgrade its credit rating, which can also lead to higher financing costs. In addition, this situation causes a possible increase in operating costs due to the resources dedicated to responding to it.

The bank is trying to attract deposits from clients with more attractive remunerations. In addition, it wants to do some asset sales and has cut its regular second-quarter dividend from 25 cents to 1 cent to try to protect its capital and liquidity position.

The entity stresses that it is a problem for the sector as a whole. It indicates that deposits have decreased in recent quarters, largely due to the increase in interest rates. Then, with the banking storm, there have been accelerated leaks. PacWest contends that clients spread deposits among several different banks to maximize the amount covered by the deposit guarantee fund, moved deposits to banks deemed “too big to fail” or withdrew deposits directly from the banking industry.

There is another derivative of these events, according to PacWest and many other entities. They can lead to increased requirements and regulatory scrutiny, increasing costs and negatively affecting profitability. In addition, the premiums to be contributed to the deposit guarantee fund are expected to increase. “Changes resulting from these events could include increased regulatory oversight, increased capital requirements or changes in the way regulatory capital is calculated, and impositions of additional restrictions through regulatory changes or supervisory or enforcement activities, and, as a result , our operating margins, financial situation and results of operations could be negatively affected in a material way”, admits PacWest to SEC.

