Investors have pointed to PacWest Bancorp as the next scapegoat in the banking crisis affecting regional midsize banks in the United States. PacWest Bancorp is a California bank, like the failed Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank. The Beverly Hills-based entity, which already fell by close to 30% on the stock market this Tuesday, has maintained the rate in the Wednesday session, but after normal market hours it collapses and loses more than half of its value. In addition, it has infected other entities, which also sink in the negotiations after the official closing of the session.

The trigger for the fall of PacWest Bancorp has been information from the financial agency Bloomberg that indicates that the entity has been “weighing a series of strategic options,” according to sources familiar with the matter. Although that shouldn’t necessarily be a negative, it’s the same as First Republic Bank was doing before it was taken over, cleaned up by the deposit guarantee fund, and sold to JPMorgan.

Among this series of strategic options is the sale of the entity, whose brutish capitalization stood at slightly below 800 million dollars (about 720 million euros) before the closing of the session and which remains at less than half after the collapse in the hours after. PacWest has about 70 branches, mostly in California, and about $44 billion in assets, according to its website.

The Los Angeles bank has been working with a financial adviser and has also been considering a split or a capital increase, according to the sources cited by Bloomberg, who asked not to be named because the matter is not public. Although the entity is open to a sale, it has not started a formal auction process.

A direct placement has been hampered by not many interested potential buyers across the bank, which includes a community lender called Pacific Western Bank and some consumer and commercial loan companies, according to sources cited by the financial agency. A potential buyer would also have to realize large unrealized losses on its asset portfolio.

strong punishment

PacWest plunged 56% to $2.86 per share an hour after the close of the session. Shares had fallen 28% on Tuesday as regional bank prices were punished following JPMorgan Chase’s deal to take over First Republic Bank. PacWest has lost close to 90% of its value since the beginning of March.

In addition, the punishment spreads to other entities. Western Alliance, a regional banking group based in Phoenix, Arizona, has been sinking 30% after the close of the session, in which it had already fallen 4.4%. On Tuesday it lost 15% of its value on the stock market. At the close of today’s session, it had a capitalization of 3.2 billion dollars. Metropolitan Bank, a small entity with a market capitalization of around 200 million dollars, falls 20% off the market. Zions Bancorp, a bank with a value of 3,600 million dollars in the Stock Market, falls 12%.

Presenting its results last month, the bank said deposits had stabilized after a spate of withdrawals in March raised concerns about its health and forced it to bolster its liquidity.

This same Wednesday, after the meeting of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy committee, its president, Jerome Powell, has ruled on the financial sector: “Conditions in this sector have improved widely since the beginning of March, and the US banking system it is solid and resistant. We will continue to monitor the situation in this sector. We are determined to learn the appropriate lessons from this episode and we will work to prevent events like this from happening again,” he said.

The Federal Reserve Chairman is aware that the storm is affecting the economy: “The tensions that arose in the banking sector at the beginning of March seem to be causing an even greater tightening of credit conditions for households and companies. In turn, these tighter credit conditions are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation. The extent of these effects remains uncertain”, he added.

