The elections in Germany They begin a new political era in the country and that time will be marked again by the pacts. Actually, this time it seems that there will be two great options based on what the polls say: a great coalition between the CDU and the SPD, first and third force. Or both next to the Greens, who would be in fourth position but could reinforce the future government agreement in case it was needed.

The key to knowing if environmentalists are necessary or not It goes to know if the Liberals of the FDP and the radical left of BSW enter In the Bundestag. If so, everything would be compressed more and wider agreements would need.

What is clear is that AFD does not serve its best historical result (20%) and being a second force To enter the new German executive, because the leader of the CDU, Friedrich Merz, has already made it clear that he will maintain the ‘sanitary cord’ against the radical right, who would stay in that scenario, yes, as the main opposition force .

Until now Germany has been a country based on stable government agreements, except in this last legislature. The tripartite formula between social democrats, green and liberals became an unstable amalgam and in fact caused the electoral advance. Before Olaf Scholz, Angela Merkel ruled for 16 years at all times as a whole ‘: From 2005 to 2009 he did it in great coalition with the Social Democrats, between 2009 and 2013 with an agreement to two with the liberals and from 2013 again with the SPD.

Merkel’s predecessor was Gerhard Schröder, and the socialist had two different executives but both in coalition with the environmentalists. The reality is that in democracy, from Konrad Adenauer, all cabinets have been ‘multicolored’. The key is not so much, seen as seen, for Germany in That a new coalition has to be formed or not, but in how the new government can be assembled. The country of political orthodoxy has already entered the group of those who have found the division and the perhaps more weak agreements.