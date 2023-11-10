The rain calms things down again

The increase in rain has calmed the spirits of the first lines of the demonstration. The intense pace at which firecrackers and bottles were thrown starting at 10:10 p.m. has decreased in the last few minutes coinciding with a rain that is no longer light.

One of the front row attendees took advantage of a fire to launch a slogan to those present: “Good Spaniards respect the Police, be careful, screw it.”

The response was not long in coming: a few seconds later the sound of a firecracker that landed in the area set up for the press was heard. They have also launched a flare at the police vans.

From time to time, firecrackers continue to fall and chants such as “the police defend the amnesty” and whistles persist in the front rows of the demonstration. However, gaps can already be seen on the slope of Marqués de Urquijo Street.

In one of the bars in the area, Mesón Lagar, customers comment that they are fed up with the noise and disruption caused by the protests. “Here the victims are the neighbors, the press and the hoteliers. The street is closed and these people have to make money. That’s it…” comments an Andalusian client and resident of the area.