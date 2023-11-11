At least nine arrested on the ninth night of protests in Ferraz

At least nine people have been arrested this Saturday on the ninth night of protests at the national headquarters of the PSOE on Ferraz Street in Madrid, where moments of tension have once again occurred between the most violent protesters and police officers. Specifically, one person has been arrested for attacking authority and eight for public disorder, as reported by the Madrid Government Delegation.

The ninth day of protests in front of the socialist headquarters began around 7:00 p.m. and brought together around 1,700 people, among whom a group of more violent people had moments of tension after 8:00 p.m. They threw firecrackers, flares and objects such as plastic and glass bottles at the officers and the press and, at around 9:45 p.m., they demolished the police fences, after which the Police Intervention Unit began the charges, with bullets. rubber included. Minutes before, the officers asked the most radicals to stop the violence and stay behind the police cordon. (EP)